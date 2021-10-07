WATERTOWN — Doyle Security Systems has announced the acquisition of STAT Communications.
Family owned and operated since 1919, Doyle Security has more than 40,000 residential and commercial customers across New York and Pennsylvania.
STAT Communications began under the name of Northern Alarm Service by former Det. Sgt. John C. Dawley. While a member of the Watertown City Police Department, Mr. Dawley launched the business because he felt there was a need for security in Jefferson County. His son, Thomas C. Dawley, took over in 1979.
Doyle Security Systems will be retaining STAT Chief Executive Officer Bruce Morgia and Vice President Travis Morgia.
“STAT Communications is a highly successful family business managed by the Morgia and Dawley families for over 50 years.” Doyle Security President and CEO John G. Doyle Jr. said in a press release. “We are very fortunate to have Bruce Morgia and his team joining forces with us.”
“The synergy for the two companies working together is fabulous,” Bruce Morgia said. “The 5,000 customers we have, they’re still going to talk to the same people they’ve talked to for the last 50 years that we’ve been in business. So we lose nothing and gain a lot of support.”
Watertown residents won’t see a difference at all, he added.
“The customer will not see any difference,” he said. “It’s the same people that have been answering their calls and questions and service requests. It’s the same people.”
When Thomas Dawley retired a couple years ago, Bruce Morgia said, STAT lost a lot of management, so the merger with Doyle will be of considerable help.
All of STAT’s security accounts and medical monitoring accounts will now be monitored by Doyle Security’s emergency response unit. Service and installation work will continue to be provided by STAT members who join Doyle.
Watertown will be Doyle’s ninth branch, with other branches in Albany, Syracuse, Buffalo, Olean, Fishkill, Catskill, Rochester and Erie Pa., with corporate headquarters in Rochester.
STAT will operate by the name of STAT Communications under the division of Doyle Security Systems, with plans to eventually operate solely under the name of Doyle Security Systems.
Doyle Security will be procuring all STAT employees along with the Watertown office.
