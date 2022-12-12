Dr. Nupuf receives 2022 Community Physician Award

OSWEGO – The Community Physician Award is designed to recognize a dedicated physician whose skills in their clinical practice align with the mission, vision, and values of Oswego Health. This prestigious award is given to a physician who consistently achieves high standards in the practice of medicine. This year Oswego Health recognized Dr. Michael Nupuf at the Third Annual Oswego Health Foundation Gala held on Nov. 12, for his dedication to his patients and the community.
Mary Ann Drumm, Oswego Health Foundation Board Vice Chair and Gala Committee Chair shared in her remarks in front of the 248 guests present, “to say Dr. Michael Nupuf has made an impact on our community is an understatement.” He started serving the community in his private practice for over 25 years, as a hospitalist at Oswego Hospital (2004-2012), a physician at Oswego County Opportunities (2005-2008), medical director of the opiate treatment program at Farnham Family Services (2017-2021) and medical director at Oswego County Correctional Facility (2019–2021). Dr. Nupuf was also a YMCA board member from 1985 to 1987; Chairman of the American Heart Association golf tournament from 1995-2000; Medical Director at Lakeside Heart Center from 1995 until 2004; Medical Director of Kristina’s House of Hope 2020-present and has been a Maritime Museum Lighthouse guide since June 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.