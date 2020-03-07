WATERTOWN — Just about all the talk about the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative program has centered around the Masonic Temple, the Lincoln Building and Jefferson Community College’s TechSpace project.
But the city is also spending nearly $2 million of that $10 million on downtown street improvements, public art projects and branding and wayward signage.
Four main projects are included in the $1.95 million in DRI funding, said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
The City Council on Monday night approved the contract for the projects with the Department of State, the state’s agency overseeing the DRI program.
With approval of the contract, the city will start looking for firms to design the projects, he said.
Streetscape improvements along portions of Franklin and Coffeen streets and all of Court Street is the biggest of the four projects. The project includes new sidewalks, curbing, lighting, landscaping, tree planting and smaller public art projects.
The $1.5 million beautification project also will make it easier for pedestrians to walk around downtown, Mr. Lumbis said.
The city is also looking at the street work as “one more tool for the city’s economic development,” and improving downtown’s business environment, he said.
“We want to make sure the city looks nice, is safe to walk and comfortable when you walk downtown,” he said.
The remainder of the $1.95 million will be used for: $320,000 in branding and wayward signage; $100,000 to protect the Gov. Roswell P. Flower Monument on lower Washington Street; and $55,000 for a decorative fence around the fountain in Public Square.
The lower Washington Street monument — designed by American sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens and restored in 2003 — is a frequent victim of accidents. Every so often, a motorist rams a vehicle into the stone bollards that protect the historic sculpture. The city plans to install larger bollards to protect the monument.
While the street improvements might not happen until next year, Mr. Lumbis expects that the other projects could be completed this year.
The signage would focus on installing signs to direct pedestrians around the downtown and an app for gateway internet signs that would help visitors acquire information about the city on their mobile devices.
The city obtained another $375,000 in additional DRI funding to make improvements to the Strauss Memorial Walkway, but that funding is being diverted to a private development project instead.
Local businessmen Michael Pierce and Kenneth Bodah plan to use that money to make improvements to the walkway as part of redevelopment of a nearby vacant building for a restaurant. The walkway would be used for outdoor seating for the restaurant.
