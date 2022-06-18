MASSENA — Members of Massena’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee had questions this week about plans for the former Massena School of Business, which is one of the proposed projects that will be sent for state approval.
“This project is the transformation of the former School of Business property into a courtyard transitional space with an elevated mezzanine as it connects that key downtown corridor with the proposed riverwalk project. It would also connect folks traveling along the riverwalk with some of the investment that’s happening in your downtown and some of those new development projects,” said Sarah Starke Hess from MJ Engineering and Land Surveying P.C., the consultant team for Massena’s DRI program.
She said the current concept is to preserve the facade at the front of the building and create an open courtyard space featuring benches, trees and other amenities as a gateway to a riverwalk that’s also one of the proposed projects.
The project sponsor is the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency. The total project cost is $1.9 million, and, since it’s categorized as a “public improvement,” the project sponsors have submitted a DRI request of $1.9 million.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin, co-chair of the Local Planning Committee, said he wants to get a better feel for what the preserved facade would look like.
“I’m having a tough time getting a vision in my head of what the front is going to look like,” he said.
Jaclyn S. Hakes, also from MJ Engineering and Land Surveying P.C., said the goal was to preserve the facade “maybe minus some of the plywood in the windows.”
“That’s the thought, that the historic facade is intended to be preserved and maintained so it can maintain that feel of a complete block as you are on Main Street, but open up into that courtyard area,” Ms. Hakes said. “The project includes demolition of all but the facade so that the facade can be stabilized, and then the courtyard will be created as a result of that, allowing for that connection from the street over to the river into the public parking area.”
The facade would be a”transitional space” from Main Street to the riverwalk, said Patrick J. Kelly, co-chair of the Local Planning Committee and CEO of the county IDA.
“So, the intent is to preserve the facade, whether it will be a larger archway with some kind of a larger pass-through area or whether it will be exactly what’s there, only with a doorway, that remains to be seen,” Mr. Kelly said.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire, a member of the Local Planning Committee, asked how much of the budget is related to preserving the facade. Ms. Hess said the demolition of the back portion of the building and facade stabilization is approximately $1.2 million.
Local Planning Committee member Richard L. Daddario wondered if some type of food service would be available in the courtyard area.
“The intent is to provide utility to the adjoining buildings,” Mr. Kelly said. “So, if there is food service or something in one of the buildings on either side, the courtyard may serve that purpose without having a hot dog cart or some other kind of food option there. I think a lot of that would depend on what is around it.”
Mr. Paquin said there was a possibility that a space could be opened up from the former JJ Newberry building, another project under consideration, and that could open up the possibility of storefronts in the courtyard area, “one which could very well be a food option.”
The Local Planning Committee is scheduled to meet again at 3 p.m. Tuesday, when members will be asked to approve the final list of proposed projects that will be sent to the state for approval.
The meeting will be held at the Massena Town Hall and is open to the public. It will also include an opportunity for public comment at the end of the meeting. The meeting will be available on Zoom. Registration is required to participate in the virtual option. Visit the Massena DRI website at www.MassenaDRI.com for more information and to register for the Zoom meeting.
