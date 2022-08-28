Dried-out farms from China to Iowa are pushing global food prices higher

Corn crops that died due to extreme heat and drought during a heat wave in Austin, Texas, on July 11. Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg

Drought is shrinking crops from the U.S. Farm Belt to China’s Yangtze River basin, ratcheting up fears of global hunger and weighing on the outlook for inflation.

The latest warning flare comes out of the American Midwest, where some corn is so parched stalks are missing ears of grain and soybean pods are fewer and smaller than usual. The dismal report from the Pro Farmer Crop Tour has helped lift a gauge of grain prices back to the highest level since June.

