Driest August in century risks worsening India’s grain curbs

Workers spread out corn at a wholesale grain market near Karnal, Haryana, India, on June 22. India, which relies on rain for the vast share of its water, forecast that the monsoon will be normal this year, potentially bolstering the outlook for agriculture production and economic growth. Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India received the lowest August rains since at least 1901, raising concerns about weaker crop output and the potential for more export restrictions following the South Asian nation’s curbs on rice.

The country received 162.7 millimeters (6.4 inches) of rainfall this month, 36% lower than normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. Total rainfall during June-August was 10% below average, the figures show.

