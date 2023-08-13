Driscoll takes leadership at NYPA

Justin Driscoll, President and CEO of NYPA. Provided photo

ALBANY — Although his appointment hit a snag during the final weeks of the Legislature’s session in June, Justin E. Driscoll has taken the helm as president and CEO of the New York Power Authority as its president and CEO.

For months, Driscoll had served as the acting president and CEO of the power authority, which owns the Moses-Saunders Power Dam in Massena and much of the power infrastructure that moves electricity around the state.

