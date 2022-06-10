WATERTOWN — Customers will soon be able to order their burritos and other Mexican-inspired meals from Chipotle without getting out of their vehicles.
Chipotle Mexican Grill will add a drive-thru window at the restaurant in City Center, a sprawling commercial plaza on Western Boulevard.
On Tuesday, the Watertown Planning Board approved the site plans that allow the project to move forward.
Customers will place their orders through the Chipotle mobile app or via its website, then pick them up in what the national restaurant chain calls a “Chipotlane,” all without having to leave their cars.
A Chipotle representative told planning board members that the project doesn’t include adding “an order board,” so customers must order their food before they get to the restaurant.
To add the drive-up window, the company is adding a 365-square-foot addition to the northeast corner of the nearly 4,000-square-foot building it shares with Five Guys.
Motorists will access the drive-thru window by driving south to north in the drive-thru lane. The drive-thru lane will eliminate 10 parking spaces along the east side of the building.
Fenn Moun of WD Partners, on behalf of Chipotle, applied for the site plans.
Vision Development Inc., owned by Alexandria Bay developer Patrick M. Donegan, is the property owner.
The Panera Bread restaurant is relocating to a former TGI Fridays down the street solely because it wants to add the capability of a drive-thru window.
