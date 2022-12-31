SARANAC LAKE — A driver crashed into the Casa del Sol restaurant in Saranac Lake early Friday morning, breaking through part of a window and a wall on the south-facing side of the building. But after construction crews worked throughout the day Friday to haul away the wreckage and rebuild a temporary wall, the restaurant opened to patrons at its normal time on Friday night — 4 p.m., almost exactly 12 hours after the crash occurred.

Saranac Lake Police Chief Darin Perrotte said officers reported to Casa del Sol at 3:55 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident. The driver was identified as Maria Cano, 24, of Tupper Lake. Police found that she’d been driving with a blood alcohol content level greater than 0.08%. No one was injured in the crash, according to Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brendan Keough.

