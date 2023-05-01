Construction of the Smart Path Connect Transmission Project in Massena is progressing. Forty-five miles of transmission lines known as the Northern Alignment will run east to west from Clinton to Massena.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Streetlight removal a $28K snag in Watertown streetscape project
- Dropped off at work on Massena transmission project
- Trinity Catholic School in Massena hosting Major League Fishing registration
- Northern New York K-9s to host fundraiser at Calcium Fire Hall
- Judge will review investigator’s testimony to grand jury in Potsdam murder case
- Watertown city manager proposes small tax increase in budget
- Area roundup: Brandt keys Beaver River’s girls track and field victory
- City to raze abandoned duplex on Olive Street
Most Popular
-
Does the leak off Oregon’s coast mean The Big One is imminent?
-
Study explores feasibility of beech syrup production in New York
-
N.Y. bans gas appliances in new buildings, but you can replace a gas furnace in existing home
-
Carthage man reported missing
-
Two Lewis County brothers, both DPW officials, accused of failing to test wastewater, faking records
Classifieds
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- 111 - AAA ABES
- I BUY COSTUME
- AKC SILVER Lab Puppies. Males and females available $900 with
- DUPLEX, MID-CONVERSION could remain one kitchen at present/could change to
- LOOKING TO buy a 12 to 14 ft Jon Boat
- HAY FOR sale 35 large square bales, 3�x3�x7� 1st cutting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.