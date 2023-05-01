Dropped off at work

A helicopter pilot drops a pair of power line workers on top of a steel utility pole Thursday as construction of the Smart Path Connect Transmission Project in Massena progresses. Forty-five miles of transmission lines known as the Northern Alignment will run east to west from Clinton to Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Construction of the Smart Path Connect Transmission Project in Massena is progressing. Forty-five miles of transmission lines known as the Northern Alignment will run east to west from Clinton to Massena.

