WATERTOWN — When 12 units in a High Street apartment building become available again, the Jefferson County Department of Social Services will be on site to help its clients.
Last July, the city’s code enforcement office condemned the building at 140 High St., citing electrical and plumbing problems, broken locks and squalor.
It was property manager Stephen Byers who called code enforcement asking for help because the building had become unsafe for its residents and the public and because drug use was occurring inside, he said.
Since then, the owners of the building have invested about $300,000 in the property and plan to reopen the building for new tenants in the next week or so.
County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III confirmed that DSS will have a first-floor office in the building, where its clients will live.
The county DSS office approached Mr. Byers with the idea of having DSS in the building to “keep an eye” on the residents, he said.
“It’s really a win-win,” Mr. Hagemann said.
Having someone there to help provide support in the building can prevent the problems that occurred before it was condemned, Mr. Byers said.
It’s the first time that DSS is taking this approach.
“It’s something that we thought we should try,” DSS Commissioner Teresa Gaffney said. “It’s brand new to us. It’s a pilot program. When it’s up and running, we’ll see how it goes.”
DSS will contract with another organization to provide support to its clients living there. They will get help with such things as job hunting, referrals for services, making sure that they complete paperwork for benefits and help in case they go through some type of crisis, she said.
The office will be staffed during business hours Monday through Friday. The county will pay rent for the office.
Eventually, DSS will use its own staff to operate the office, Ms. Gaffney said.
A year ago, the building was filled with feces, drug needles, trash and damage, Mr. Byers said. A woman living in one apartment had 4 feet of garbage piled up inside. Another tenant had 14 cats. The smell was overwhelming. Squatters had moved into apartments. It cost $15,000 to clean up the building before the repairs began, Mr. Byers said.
Now, eight of the apartments are ready for occupancy. On Aug. 22, the city code office released the condemnation for the units on the first and second floors. Work on the third floor continues.
Vinyl flooring was installed throughout the units. The kitchens and bathrooms were remodeled. All the rooms were painted with the same colors of Stargazer gray with white trimming.
The code violations of replacing broken window frames, doors and door locks have been fixed, said Dana Aikins, the city’s code enforcement supervisor.
Repairs to the building surpassed his expectations and ended up better than any of its previous owners had tried, Mr. Aikins said. As a result, the owners might be able to find more long-term tenants, Mr. Aikins said.
“If I was young and single, it’s a place I’d live in,” Mr. Byers said.
The building is owned by Pink Palace Properties LLC, a Florida company that owns seven other rental properties in the city. One of its principals is from the north country. Mr. Byers, under Forte Property Management, manages the properties for Pink Palace.
The group purchased the building from Justin Pecori for $25,000 in August 2021.
The building had been condemned under the previous owner after three boilers malfunctioned and nearly exploded. The problems with the boilers occurred on the same day that a tenant had been evicted.
The city’s renters’ market for affordable housing is in rough shape, according to Mr. Byers, whose company manages about 200 units for several building owners.
About 150 units were lost last summer with the condemnation of 661 Factory St., when dozens of tenants ended up on the street. The Rainbow Inn was destroyed by fire and a Carthage motel stopped taking DSS clients, he said.
Calling it “a partnership,” it’s good news that DSS will have an office in the building, said City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III, who’s become an advocate for affordable housing and is an ally of landlords.
Maybe the strategy can be done in other problem buildings, he said.
But Mr. Byers blames the eviction moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic, a failing court system on evictions and damages to apartments and local government not wanting to do anything to stop it.
He also thinks that some landlords are trying to provide good, affordable housing but blames “the riff-raff like what lived in this building” for inadequate housing conditions.
“I think some landlords are getting a bad rap,” he said.
