WATERTOWN — One longtime shoe store is moving out of the Salmon Run Mall, while three businesses soon will open.
DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse will end its five-year run at the mall March 20.
Store Manager Genny Pachoud said her district manager told her the store was closing after a lease dispute with the mall. She could not provide details about the issue.
Karla Woods, the mall’s marketing manager, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
The closure means eight full- and part-time employees will lose their jobs. Miss Pachoud has been offered to transfer to a DSW store in Henrietta, near Rochester.
With its departure, the closest DSW store will be in Syracuse.
While the shoe store is about to close, a metaphysical store soon will open in space near Perfection Nails. B&T Accessories, a women’s accessories store, will be moving next to Torrid in mid-March. Empire CBD, which sells CBD oil products, opened next to Harris Jewelry near the Food Court.
With a recent announcement by the state for indoor entertainment businesses, the mall’s arcade, Just For Fun, and a bouncy house business, Bounce Mountain, will be able to open under state guidelines at the end of the month.
