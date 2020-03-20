WATERTOWN — The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is activating $1.25 million in emergency funding to support health and hunger relief organizations on the frontlines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) response.
Nonprofits in northern New York are invited to apply for a grant at www.joyinchildhoodfoundation.org/covid19grants.
Grants will be reviewed on a rolling basis and donations will be made immediately upon approval.
Knowing hospitals are preparing for unprecedented numbers, and food banks and pantries are experiencing disruptions to their supply chains, volunteer bases and delivery systems, the Foundation has decided to open flexible funding to respond to grantees’ needs.
“At Dunkin’, we care deeply about the neighborhoods we serve,” said Dunkin’ Brands CEO Dave Hoffmann. “In these unprecedented times, I want our community partners to know that Dunkin’ has their backs. I’m proud that our Foundation can make a difference at the heart of the relief effort where our communities need it most.”
Donations to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund can be made at www.joyinchildhoodfoundation.org.
