GOUVERNEUR — The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency is supporting Dunn Paper’s request for $494,000 to fix a rail spur near its 4921 Route 58N, Natural Dam facility.
“It would enable rail traffic to go directly to the paper mill. Right now it’s not possible to do that,” IDA CEO Patrick J. Kelly said.
The IDA board during a May 19 meeting voted to assist the company in applying for the money in federal grants through the Northern Border Regional Commission.
The rail line comes into town from the southwest, crosses Route 11 after a fork near Quarry Road and continues northwest across the Oswegatchie River into Dunn Paper.
The factory makes 120 to 130 tons per day of tissue paper. Plant Manager Matthew W. Hartle said it’s mostly used for napkins, as well as disposable medical face masks and gowns.
“The real special thing we do here is we make colored napkin,” he said. “It’s the only one in North America,” and there are two in Europe that make colored tissue.
There has been a mill on the site for over 100 years, originally a sawmill. It became a paper mill in the 1920s. Dunn bought the facility in 2014, according to Mr. Hartle.
Mr. Kelly said there is a 100-acre parcel of town land near the line going into Dunn Paper that could also see improvements from the rail spur project.
“It opens up potential for the future, if someone needed a large site next to a working rail line,” he said. “It makes the site more advantageous for potential use down the road.”
In other IDA business, the St. Lawrence County Property Development Corp. ratified a deal to lease the former Newell building in Ogdensburg to the IDA. Both the PDC and IDA have the same board members and staff.
“As we’re moving toward trying to occupy and manage the property, that’s a role better suited to the IDA, so the IDA is leasing the building from the PDC,” Mr. Kelly said.
He added that the IDA is looking to move forward with improving the building and negotiating a lease to potential buyers or tenants.
“We have interest. We’re talking with people, nothing we’re ready to announce,” he said.
In a third action, the IDA board unanimously passed a resolution supporting the continued operation of New York state prisons in St. Lawrence County.
“Unfortunately, the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility was closed. We just want to be on the record highlighting how well run, how important, how successful the remaining correctional facilities are from the area … and highlight support for continued operation remains strong,” Mr. Kelly said.
The resolution says the two remaining state prisons in St. Lawrence County, Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg and Gouverneur Correctional Facility, “provide over $60 million in payroll and provide for over 700 jobs.”
