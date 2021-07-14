Eagle Beverage Company gives back to community through support of The Campaign for Oswego Health

OSWEGO — Family-owned local beverage wholesaler, Eagle Beverage Company, has recently contributed $25,000 to the Caring for Our Community, Right at Home, The Campaign for Oswego Health.
“Our philosophy at Eagle Beverage is to support the communities in which we do business and this past year there has been no industry hit harder than Health Care, so when approached by the Oswego Health Foundation we couldn’t think of a better organization to support to keep in line with that philosophy,” shared Dan Dorsey Jr., President. “Oswego Health continues to make investments in their facilities and efforts to support the people of our local community. We are proud to partner with the Oswego Health Foundation and help them continue that support.”
The Campaign for Oswego Health is focused on a future with best-in-class care for Oswego County’s residents, and to date, community members, foundations, and corporations have contributed nearly $3 million towards the overall $3.5 million goal. For more information about The Campaign or Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org or contact The Oswego Health Foundation at foundation@oswegohealth.org or by calling 315-326-3473.
