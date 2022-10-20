Eagle Beverage presents Oswego County Opportunities Giving Thanks

Representatives from Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) met with Eagle Beverage Craft Beer Brand sales manager Matt Zaryski in preparation for OCO’s upcoming Giving Thanks celebration. The food and beverage pairing event, presented by Eagle Beverage and G & C Foods will be held Nov. 4 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center on East First Street in Oswego. Pictured from left are: OCO board members Lee Hickey and Carri Waloven, Matt Zaryski, OCO development coordinator Bridget Dolbear, and OCO board member Tory Decaire.

FULTON – OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration is back -- thanks in part to presenting sponsor Eagle Beverage, OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration returns as an in-person event.

Founded in 1979, Eagle Beverage is a multi-generational, family-owned, local New York beverage wholesaler distributing a diverse and first-rate portfolio of beverages, including Anheuser-Busch and FIFCO beers, as well as top selling local and regional craft beers, premium non-alcohol beverages, water, soda, tea, wine and spirits. In addition to Oswego County Eagle Beverage serves St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis, Seneca and Cayuga counties.

