Corey C. Fram, director of the Thousands Islands International Tourism Council, says to make sure you mark your calendar for April 8, 2024.

That’s because Jefferson County and the north country will have one of the best views for the total eclipse of the sun on that day, Mr. Fram said.

NNY has heavenly plans for total eclipse in 2024

The north country will have one of the best views for the total eclipse of the sun April 8, 2024. Image courtesy of AccuWeather
Stephanie Mott watches the Aug. 21, 2017, solar eclipse while lying on the lawn at Richmond Memorial Library in Batavia. Johnson Newspapers
