Corey C. Fram, director of the Thousands Islands International Tourism Council, says to make sure you mark your calendar for April 8, 2024.
That’s because Jefferson County and the north country will have one of the best views for the total eclipse of the sun on that day, Mr. Fram said.
The path of the total eclipse — considered North America’s most anticipated celestial event for years to come — runs right through the north country.
Saturday marked exactly one year before the north country will be cast into darkness.
And the Thousands Islands International Tourism Council and communities throughout the county have already started preparing for the event.
Mr. Fram believes the event will draw thousands and thousands of visitors from all over the country to Jefferson County to see the eclipse.
“This is the place to be,” he said.
The city of Watertown, the village of Sackets Harbor and Henderson Harbor are among communities that are planning to celebrate the event with activities and events for that day or the weekend leading up to the eclipse.
And they’re all boasting the best viewing sites when the north country goes dark for a little more than three minutes.
It’s the first time since 1925 that this part of New York will experience in what is called the path of totality, a narrow band when the sun is completely covered by the moon’s shadow and becomes the prime spot.
The event will start going almost completely dark at 3:22 p.m. and the total eclipse ends three minutes and 16 seconds later.
With so many travelers possible in the north country, the planned events will be good for local businesses, Mr. Fram said.
He expects hotels, airbnbs and rentals to be booked up and visitors will go to restaurants and shop at businesses, as well.
The eclipse will be on a Monday, but many visitors will make it a weekend visit, he said. He’s already helping lodging operators to start marketing for the visitors. He’ll also help the communities.
Nashville was mobbed with people during the last total solar eclipse to hit the United States in 2017.
Mary Grace Duncan, chair of Sackets Harbor’s eclipse committee, was there.
She traveled to Nashville to experience the eclipse and stayed with a friend.
“It was wonderful,” she said. “I love that kind of thing. It was a momentous experience.”
Sackets will put on a party atmosphere with music, an array of activities and offered vendors.
The Battlefield State Historic Site will be hosting the main viewing site with other events throughout the quaint village.
The Sackets Harbor school and the Hay Library will be involved, she said.
“We’re just starting to work on the details,” she said.
To help plan Sackets’ events, she attended a two-day conference in October, held by the Rochester Museum and Science Center about the eclipse.
It was hosted by the museum’s Dan Schneiderman, whose sole job is to prepare for the Rochester area for the eclipse. He shared all kinds of information — and factoids — that will help New York communities plan for their events.
Just down Route 3 from Sackets, the Henderson Business and Community Council also has a committee working on how to welcome visitors to Henderson Harbor to see the eclipse.
Gail Smith, the committee’s chair, insisted that Henderson will be the place to be — the eclipse will be seen coming off the waters of Lake Ontario and onto the land, she said.
She started planning for the harbor’s plans for the eclipse a few years ago, keeping track of what the weather has been like on April 8.
That’s her only worry — the north country can be cold or even have snow.
“If the weather is good, we’re good to go,” she said.
Sunny or not, Mr. Schneiderman said, the effects of the eclipse will be felt and seen. Even on a cloudy day, the north country will be dark.
If the weather cooperates, the darkness will be similar to an hour after dusk, he said.
On the day of the eclipse, the main event will be held at Robert G. Wehle State Park, consisting of 1,067 acres of hiking trails, picnic areas and a limestone cliff overlooking the lake.
A fishing competition will be held in the harbor on the weekend before the eclipse. Fishing boat tours and other events will be held.
In Watertown, city officials and volunteers are planning for the Total Eclipse of the Park.
Activities leading to the eclipse will be held in the city’s historic Thompson Park. A committee has been meeting most months for the better part of a year.
City Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce, who initiated the city’s efforts, is calling it “a viewing event” on the day of the eclipse.
With an unobstructed view, a good vantage point will be the hill in which the city’s July Fourth concert is held, she said. It oversees the city as a backdrop.
Vendors and musical entertainment are some of the activities planned for Watertown’s event.
Councilwoman Compo Pierce hopes to get businesses and organizations to host events, as well.
The Watertown Downtown Business Association and the Greater Watertown - North Country Chamber of Commerce will be getting involved in the efforts, she said.
It’s still nearly a year away when throngs of visitors come to experience the eclipse in Jefferson County.
But communities are looking forward for the day that goes dark and sheds light on the north country.
