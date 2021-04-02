WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency is buying some additional land from developer P.J. Simao to make more improvements at the entrance to the county’s Corporate Park.
The JCIDA will pay about $143,500 to Mr. Simao’s company, Onondaga Development LLC, for about 4,800 square feet of land so that a turning lane can be created into the Corporate Park, said David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, the JCIDA’s sister organization.
In October, Jefferson County and Mr. Simao amicably resolved nearly 10 years of contentious litigation over a land-swap deal at the entrance to the county’s Corporate Park when they agreed to end the dispute that began in 2007 and became a lawsuit in 2011.
The county agreed then to purchase a .20-acre parcel of Mr. Simao’s property on the west side of County Route 196, the corporate park’s entry road also known as Fisher Road, for $126,000.
This latest acquisition will allow for widening of the north side of outer Coffeen Street to create the right turning lane into the park, improvements to the shoulder of the road and relocating some utility poles owned by National Grid, Mr. Zembiec said.
The JCIDA board approved the deal on Thursday morning. After the work is done, the turning lane will be turned over to the state Department of Transportation, he said.
The dispute centered on the county’s efforts to align its corporate park entrance with Salmon Run Mall Road, a project completed in 2014. The entrance previously was a few hundred feet east of the current one and was not aligned with a traffic light at Salmon Run Mall Road, making it difficult for traffic to exit the park and creating traffic tie-ups at the since-relocated Griff’s convenience store, the site of which was owned by Onondaga Development LLC.
The deal reached in 2007 called for the county to pay a $200,000 deposit to Mr. Simao to demolish the former Griff’s store and the former SMX Transport Inc. building, the site of which Mr. Simao also owned.
At closing, the county would pay the remaining purchase price of $445,000, obtain title to the 3-acre Griff’s site and a portion of the SMX parcel and transfer title to parcels on the east and west sides of the planned road to Onondaga Development. Mr. Simao claimed the county missed a deadline to close on the deal and the storage tanks remained in place.
A problem was identified once the new entrance road was constructed. The road’s shoulders were not at grade with Mr. Simao’s properties, leaving a steep slope as the only way to access the property to the west of County Route 196.
The county sued in January 2011, asking a judge to either order Mr. Simao to perform the cleanup work or rescind the sale agreement.
