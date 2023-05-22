LYONS FALLS — Multi-faceted insights into business development “from the ground up” and extensive networking opportunities gave attendees of Naturally Lewis’ second Economic Development Conference more than their money’s worth.
The full-day event held May 17 at Three Willows Event Center in Lyons Falls attracted more than 100 people — new business owners, established entrepreneurs, public officials and municipal staff members, representatives from nonprofit organizations, financial institutions and both public and private sector service providers across a number of fields.
With Lewis County’s virtues as a base for business and life as an ever-present theme, speaker panels offered insight into how to grow a lasting business; financing opportunities; less explored business opportunities through tourism; and a look into community-building programs.
Naturally Lewis Executive Director Brittany Davis said her team worked to include topics that are “relevant and inspirational” with the goal of extending the “community atmosphere” generally felt in the county to the business community.
“We want you guys to realize that you’re not alone whatever it is that you’re doing — whether you’re an entrepreneur or a community leader or on a municipal board — you have people to lean on in Lewis County,” Davis said. “We hope that today was inspirational. We hope you made a connection with someone you can connect with after the event and hopefully your cup has been refilled by coming here today.”
Conference-goers were led through an exploration of ideas on a range of topics important to the development of a new business, growth of an established business and success of organizations and municipal departments including branding, business plans relating to “customer discovery” — finding customers or clients beyond the most obvious targets — as well as creating effective programs that meet customer expectations and keep them engaged after initial transactions.
Local entrepreneurs from established businesses, like Doreen Garrett of Otis Technology; Mickey Lehman and Robert Chamberlain of Grand Slam Safety; and Jacob Monnat of Monnat Brothers Inc., shared their insights and wisdom of experience while up-and-coming small business owners including Meghan Hellinger of The Bateman Draft House and Drift Day Spa, both in Lowville; Heather Hurd of Kelpytown Kove yoga studio and tourist accomodation in Port Leyden; and life coach Devan Robinson, shared their perspectives on various panels.
“(The conference) really helped me to see how everybody started out with their businesses,” said South Lewis High School senior Ashley Wright. “It kind of shows that I could start my business one day, too. I want to start my own dog training business with a side of welding.”
In between all of the information being shared, there were ample breaks and an extended lunch to allow for a significant amount of networking which was, for some, the best part of the event.
“My goal was to interact and make connections with people so that I can use that to benefit my students,” said Rachel Howard, agricultural education teacher at South Lewis, who accompanied Miss Wright to the conference. “Maybe someone could come in and talk to the class about their job or I could find someone who would like to take a student as an intern.”
With the merger of Naturally Lewis, the administration for economic development entities in the county, and the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce earlier this year and a new emphasis on economic development through tourism in the county, one panel was dedicated exclusively to the sector.
“We focused on how businesses that are not typical ‘tourism businesses’ can benefit and market to tourists in order to make tourism a revenue stream,” said Chamber Director Kristen Aucter. “I think it was eye-opening to people that are in service agencies like Northern Regional Center for Independent Living and the ARC to really see how their businesses, their organzations contribute to tourism... and how (local) tourism, getting out into the environment, can enhance life for everyone here.”
The day wrapped up with a panel focused on the importance of work-life balance, positive thought, coping with stress, and motivation, rounding out the full scope of what business development involves, starting with some standing stretches and deep breaths to sharpen minds, decrease stress and help everyone there feel ready for whatever comes next.
