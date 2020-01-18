WATERTOWN — The Early Childhood Professionals program, now in its fourth year, has released the 2020 list of participating businesses. Each one of the partners has offered incentives like discounts and specials, to any person working in registered or licensed child care with an ECP card.
This year, the cards are also available to teachers in school district-funded pre-K classrooms.
The ECP program is an initiative of the Community Action Planning Council and supports the work of the North Country Alliance for Early Childhood Education B-8 to ensure all children are supported and are ready for school, career, and community life.
New participating businesses this year include the Treehouse Hourly Child Care, Bounce Mountain, The Tarot Café and the Impossible Dream Thrift Store, among others. For a full list of participating businesses, follow this link: http://wdt.me/GVXWo4.
For more information about the program and participating businesses, call (315) 782-4900 ext. 237.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.