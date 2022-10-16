CANTON — EDF Renewables, the company that has plans to develop a 240-megawatt solar farm just south of the village, has sent out notifications that it plans to file an application for the project on Dec. 15 with the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting.
The Rich Road Solar and Storage project, if approved and completed, will be on more than 1,500 acres and extend from just north of the Eddy-Pyrites Road to the edge of the village and from Miner Street Road in the east to the Irish Settlement Road in the west straddling Route 11.
In addition to the solar power arrays, the project will include a 20-megawatt battery storage facility.
William M. Buchan, an environmental lawyer who is working for the town with its many solar projects, told the Canton Town Board Wednesday night that the notification is important because there is an intervenor funding application to be made.
“I will prepare that for the board so that we will become eligible for funding from that 94c process,” Mr. Buchan said. “That funding could be substantial.”
The 94-c process is a section of New York State Executive Law that established the review process, standards and conditions of all renewable energy projects.
With its application, EDF will be required to provide $1,000 per megawatt or, in this case, $240,000 for local agencies and potential community intervenors.
Intervenors are organizations or individuals who want to participate in a proceeding because they believe the proceeding, or its outcome, may affect their rights or duties.
The intervenor application is due within 30 days of EDF’s application filing.
On Wednesday, EDF took a delegation of local official and interested parties on a site tour with regard to the visual impact analysis that the town has requested, Mr. Buchan said.
“For me it was very helpful to be able to walk some of these sites and see the vistas and views which will be an important part of our discussion with EDF,” Mr. Buchan said. “They have already come to the table and put a couple of analytical tools in our hands. There is much work to be done.”
Mr. Buchan said he has talked with Highway Superintendent Tim Smith about his concerns and has been given the materials that EDF has provided local fire departments.
Councilman Robert J. Washo, who was on the tour, said that staff members of the county planning office were on the tour as well as the members of the town planning board.
“I think it was a fruitful three hours on the road,” Mr. Washo said.
What people will see, Mr. Buchan said, is the most important part of the project from the town’s perspective.
“What are people going to see? What are they going to feel about the visual impacts?” he said. “There are tools to model what the visual impacts will be. That is the conversation we are having with EDF right now.”
Councilman James R. Smith said he was concerned that not enough people know and understand how large the project is.
“On the tour, when we were right about in the middle of it, we had a man drive up to us and wanted to know what we were doing and we told him,” Mr. Smith said. “This is a person who lives right there. He’s got 1,700 acres of solar panels that are going to surround him and he didn’t know. That has been my concern since the beginning and I harp about it at every meeting. People in Canton need to understand, that a 1,700 acre solar project is going to change Canton.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.