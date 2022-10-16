CANTON — EDF Renewables, the company that has plans to develop a 240-megawatt solar farm just south of the village, has sent out notifications that it plans to file an application for the project on Dec. 15 with the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting.

The Rich Road Solar and Storage project, if approved and completed, will be on more than 1,500 acres and extend from just north of the Eddy-Pyrites Road to the edge of the village and from Miner Street Road in the east to the Irish Settlement Road in the west straddling Route 11.

