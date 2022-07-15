CANTON — EDF Renewables met with Canton residents Thursday night to discuss a proposed sprawling 240-megawatt solar power installation that will transform the southern entrance to the village.
The Rich Road Solar and Storage project will be on 1,500 acres and extend from just north of the Eddy-Pyrites Road to the edge of the village and from Miner Street Road in the east to the Irish Settlement Road in the West straddling Route 11.
In addition to the solar power arrays, the project will include a 20-megawatt battery storage facility.
Jack B. Honor, director of development for EDF Renewables, said the Thursday night open house was a way to make sure residents of Canton know what is being proposed.
About 60 people had gone through the exhibit that circled the basketball court at Roo’s House on the SUNY Canton Campus in the first two hours of the open house.
The company has been working on the project since 2018, Mr. Honor said. The next step is completing an application with the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting, which should be completed by the end of the year.
Should the application be approved, construction could begin in the summer of 2024 and be commercial operation would begin in either 2025 or 2026.
“There is a lot of engineering to be done,” Mr. Honor said.
Part of the approval process will include a 60-day public comment period in 2023.
“People are resistant to change, but they will understand the benefit,” Mr. Honor said.
John O’Driscoll, business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 910, said he expects the construction project to employ almost 300 people.
“This will be a great project for us,” Mr. O’Driscoll said.
The workforce will be drawn locally before reaching out to other regions, Mr. O’Driscoll said.
Once the project is completed, it will employ four people.
The solar boom has meant lots of work for his union members, he said.
Dan Huntley, president of the St. Lawrence County Farmer Bureau, said the project is in direct opposition to agriculture, which is the number one industry in St. Lawrence County.
“When we are taking tillable acres out of production, we are taking money out of the community,” Mr. Huntley said.
Mr. Huntley said farmers continually spend money on tillable property which puts money into local businesses.
“The economic multiplier of agriculture hasn’t been considered by the siting board for solar projects,” He said.
Canton Village Mayor Michael E. Dalton said he was concerned about how Canton will look.
“My concern is the presentation of our community,” Mr. Dalton said. “As you are driving in, what are you going to see?”
The Rich Road project is just one of six proposed projects in Canton. It is, by far, the largest.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley showed a map of the projects at Wednesday night’s town board meeting.
“I want people to see what’s hitting us,” she said while showing the map of projects ringing the village.
The code officer gets a call about every other day from companies seeking information about siting solar projects in the area, Ms. Ashley said.
“It is going to change Canton. Canton is not going to be the same with that 1,500 acre project,” Town Board member James T. Smith said Wednesday. “Because downstate doesn’t have the space to do it, they are coming up here and they are taking away our natural resources, which is land. The Adirondack Park is going to be protected but there is no protection for ag lands. We are known as an ag state, an ag county and an ag town and now we are going to be known for all our solar panels.”
The map of solar projects can be seen at http://wdt.me/vXfBb5.
