WATERTOWN — A restaurant, former downtown jeans store, bubble tea shop and a virtual reality store are new businesses that will be coming to the Salmon Run Mall in the coming weeks and months.
Karla Noftsier, the mall’s marketing director, announced the eight new businesses in an email.
“We’re excited to have some new stores in the mix as we take off in 2022,” she said.
With the eight new businesses, the mall will fill up an unspecified space occupied by former retail shops. She could not say how much unoccupied space remains.
In what’s considered an important addition, Kiss My Axe, a casual bar serving specialty pizzas, hot subs and other items, will open in the former Skewed Brewing, which closed at the beginning of the pandemic. The new restaurant is scheduled to open in June.
Owner Najib Ismail already runs Zero Latency and The Spinning Grill Mediterranean restaurant in the mall. He could not be reached for comment.
Ms. Noftsier confirmed that Loft 315, a denim jeans store that opened in downtown Watertown in 2019, will be relocating on March 1, next to the Torrid store in the mall.
The downtown Franklin Street storefront is part of Jefferson Community College’s education center project and needs to find a new location as that construction is set to begin this spring.
The store closed soon after Christmas.
Merchant Marylois Queal, who couldn’t be reached for comment, has been hinting about the change on the store’s Facebook page for weeks.
Sneaker Ace is another existing Watertown store moving to the mall. Operating at 759 Starbuck Ave, Sneaker Ace sells and trades new and used sneakers. It will relocate to the former Paint It Pottery store and is scheduled to open at the end of February.
Paint It Pottery expanded into a larger location across from Famous Footwear.
Pink Kettle, an assorted beverages store that sells bubble teas, espressos and specialty shakes, will open at the Hobby Lobby end of the mall and joins Dairy Queen and Auntie Anne’s as a secondary food court area.
The shop will begin with eight employees and grow to 14 by year three. Last week, the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency approved a $24,800 micro loan to the business to purchase equipment.
Escape Room 2.0 is a virtual reality experience and café that opened earlier this week in the Center Court in the former Footlocker space.
It offers a fun VR experience and a cafe with a selection of coffees and WiFi access. A grand opening event will be held in the coming weeks.
Alternatively Sassy just opened in the former Harris Jewelry space, near the Food Court. The store sells uniquely designed jewelry and accessories.
Seth Hill, owner of The Magick Apothecary, is opening a meditation center behind his business in the mall.
The center will host various events by a number of teachers. Called Nexus, Mr. Hill ran a similar center when his business was located in the Franklin Building in downtown Watertown.
Located next to Perfection Nails in the mall, The Paisley Lily Boutique opened in Salmon Run before the holidays, moving from Sackets Harbor.
The boutique sells unique gifts, food, handbags, clothing, even formal wear, from vendors from all over the country.
