Shop Local Saturday hits Paddock Arcade Nov. 26

Flyer for the Saturday Holiday Market at the Paddock Arcade and Parting Glass. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — WatertownFirst is kicking off its eighth annual Shop Local Saturday Holiday Market by encouraging shoppers to support local businesses this holiday season.

The Paddock Arcade and The Parting Glass on Court Street are hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26. The event will include local tote bags, hot chocolate, carolers, kids activities, giveaways, Santa Claus and other holiday characters for photo opportunities.

