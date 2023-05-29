MASSENA — Visitors don’t have access to the Eisenhower Lock Visitor Center this year because of construction, but Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. Administrator Adam M. Tindall-Schlicht said they anticipate it will be open for the spring of 2024.

“The visitor center is one of my favorite projects that we’re working on,” he said. ”If memory serves, we are on time for it to be sort of fully complete towards the end of this year, working towards a first public offering of the visitor center in let’s call it spring 2024.”

