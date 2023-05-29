MASSENA — Visitors don’t have access to the Eisenhower Lock Visitor Center this year because of construction, but Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. Administrator Adam M. Tindall-Schlicht said they anticipate it will be open for the spring of 2024.
“The visitor center is one of my favorite projects that we’re working on,” he said. ”If memory serves, we are on time for it to be sort of fully complete towards the end of this year, working towards a first public offering of the visitor center in let’s call it spring 2024.”
Seaway officials had announced on May 1 that the visitor center would remain closed this navigation season due to the ongoing construction. It normally opens for Memorial Day weekend in May and closes on Labor Day weekend in September.
The north overlook parking lot, however, remains available for visitors to view ships.
The visitor center has served as a major tourist attraction for north country residents and tourists visiting the region since 1961, two years after the Seaway opened, and the new visitor center will offer more than the old center when its doors open.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held in September with a number of dignitaries on hand. Now-retired Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. Deputy Administrator Craig H. Middlebrook said during the ceremony that the idea to build a new visitor center was “nothing more than a dream for over a decade, almost 15 years.”
But, he said, that changed when Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., held a press conference in 2018 to discuss the idea for a new visitor center. The U.S. Department of Transportation subsequently approved $8.4 million for construction of the new Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Visitor Center.
The new visitor center will provide modern amenities and access for everyone, with three floors to view ships passing through the locks. Two viewing areas will be inside, and one will be outside.
The center will also offer creative and informative displays, including a section created by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, as well as space for public meetings, a gift shop and a concession.
“It’s going to be fabulous,” Mr. Tindall-Schlicht said.
