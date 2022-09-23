Newell building has new tenant

Electronics manufacturer Canexsys will use about 8,000 square feet of space at the former Newell building in Ogdensburg. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg manufacturing facility is moving into the former Newell building and will receive a quarter-million dollar loan from the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency and a $12,000 tax break.

Canexsys Networks Inc. is planning to move into the 100 Paterson St. building and take up 8,000 square feet. The company plans to create 10 jobs along with the move, according to an IDA document.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.