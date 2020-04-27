MASSENA — Arconic’s Massena operation, which had been idled since April 7 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, is back in operation.
“We started up last Tuesday, April 21, Everyone has returned to work,” United Steelworkers Local 420-A President Mark Goodfellow said in an email.
The Arconic stoppage affected 118 employees.
“Beginning April 7, Massena Operations will temporarily idle its facilities so that its workforce can self-quarantine as a precaution in light of the relatively high number of positive COVID-19 cases in the area,” Arconic officials said in an emailed statement announcing the idling.
Employees that were impacted by the temporary shutdown were eligible to apply for unemployment benefits.
In a news release on Monday, Arconic Chief Executive Officer Tim Myers noted that the Massena facility had reopened.
“As an update, we resumed operations at our New York facility on April 20th and we expect to ramp back up our operations at our Tennessee facility this week, where we remain excited by the opportunities for growth and the enhanced capabilities that are nearing completion,” he said.
“As previously announced, in response to market conditions we took a series of proactive actions to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on our business. By our current estimates, we expect these cost savings to improve our financial profile by approximately $200 million.” Mr. Myers said.
Arconic was formed in 2016 in a split with Alcoa, creating two publicly traded companies — Alcoa Corp. and Arconic. Arconic Corporation announced on April 1 that it had officially launched as a stand-alone company.
The separation of Arconic Inc. into two standalone companies — Arconic Corporation and Howmet Aerospace Inc. (the new name for Arconic Inc.) — took effect that day through a pro rata distribution by Arconic Inc. of 100 percent of the outstanding shares of the newly-formed Arconic Corporation.’’
Arconic Corporation, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, “provides aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.