OLD FORGE — After initially delaying its opening, Enchanted Forest Water Safari announced Friday that the state’s largest water theme park will not open for the 2020 season.
The owners vowed that Enchanted Forest will return in the summer of 2021, however.
The park has not opened this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. The opening had been postponed in June.
Outdoor theme parks were not a part of the state’s Phase IV reopening that the governor’s office announced at the end of June.
”We invested a lot of time, effort and expense in preparing to open safely and responsibly,” the owners said on the theme park’s Facebook page. “Unfortunately, we have not been allowed the opportunity to provide our guests with a safe and fun family experience this summer.”
The owners thanked the park’s loyal guests for their support and patience through what they described as a “difficult process.”
“We are looking forward to seeing you in the summer of 2021, when we will be able to introduce our three new rides,” they said.
The owners also stressed that their hotel, the Water’s Edge Inn, and campground, the Old Forge Camping Resort, are open. They urged tourists to bring their families to visit Old Forge and go shopping, and enjoy its restaurants, hiking, biking, boating, paddling and other activities this summer and in the fall.
Other outdoor theme parks in the state have previously announced they, too, were not opening this summer because of the virus.
Earlier this week, Rochester’s Seabreeze Amusement Park, which also features a water park, announced it will remain closed this summer. Roseland Water Park, near Canandaigua, also isn’t opening in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.