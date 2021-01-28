WATERTOWN — The board that oversees the Watertown Center for Business and Industry is trying to figure out what to do about a company that owes $5,800 in back rent and refuses to pay it.
The Watertown industrial center’s board discussed the situation about Acadia Energy Corp. during a meeting on Tuesday.
In December, the Watertown City Court issued a money judgment against the company for not paying the rent.
But the WIC board cannot evict the company because of the state’s decision to ban commercial evictions during the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company leases 774 square feet of office space in the industrial center.
William J. Soluri, WIC’s director of site facilities, said board members have talked to the company about the situation but they seemed irked that the WIC went to court over the matter.
The company also refused to pay for the back rent, board members said.
In 2019, Acadia Energy Corp., a small-scale power grid developer, relocated its main office from Rochester to its satellite facility at the industrial center, 800 Starbuck Ave.
The company previously had three locations, but closed its Buffalo office last year and intended to close its former headquarters in Rochester.
Board members said they should try to work something out with the company about the back rent but only if it pays in full.
“They have to make a payment,” he said.
The company’s lease is up at the end of February.
According to a recording, the company’s call phone party in Rochester is temporarily out of order.
