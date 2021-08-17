WATERTOWN — The group looking at what the city should do about losing millions of dollars in hydro revenues is bringing in some expertise.
On Monday night, the City Council retained a consultant, AMBER Energy, Severna Park, Md., to help the Hydroelectric Task Force explore options on how to operate the hydro plant after the lucrative contract to provide hydroelectric power to National Grid ends in 2029.
The committee has met about five times since last spring to discuss the issue.
Former Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr., who chairs the committee, said the task force needed some help from an expert to learn more about the electricity market.
“The more you dig into it, the more complicated it gets,” he said.
The consultant will attend next week’s meeting to give a presentation. The meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday in the third-floor council chambers of City Hall, 245 Washington St.
Mr. Butler said he researched whether any other community has a similar situation in which it has a contract ending with National Grid to provide power from a municipal hydro plant.
“It’s completely unique,” he said, adding that is a reason to bring in the consultant.
AMBER Energy, which has an expertise in energy management, efficiency and capacity, will be paid $10,000 for its services.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the firm was identified as a consultant that can provide the desired knowledge and advice in electricity marketing.
Two years ago, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith campaigned that the city needed to immediately start preparing for that day, so he put his friend in charge of looking into it.
The city’s 94-year-old Marble Street plant supplies electricity by creating hydroelectricity through water flow from its three turbines — known as Faith, Hope and Charity.
In 1991, the city began the franchise agreement to sell electricity to National Grid. When it expires in 2029, the power company will pay the city 34.78 cents per kwh. Last year, National Grid paid 23.71 cents per kwh.
The hydro plant supplies electricity to more than 20 city buildings and properties. After using the energy from the hydroelectric plant for its buildings, the city sells its excess power to National Grid.
