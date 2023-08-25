New York’s first state-owned utility-scale battery energy storage project is now operating.
The 20-megawatt facility installed and operated by the New York Power Authority is located in Chateaugay and connects into the state’s electric grid.
The new facility is helping to relieve transmission congestion and pave the way for the utility industry and the private sector to better understand how to integrate more clean energy into the power system, especially during times of peak demand, according to a news release Friday from Gov. Kathy Hochul.
“We are excited to see the completion of this battery storage project. It will be a benefit to the north country and the entire state of New York. It will help provide clean and reliable energy to the citizens of New York,” Chateaguay Town Supervisor Donald Bilow said in a prepared statement.
According to the governor’s office, the Northern New York Energy Storage Project will serve as a model for future storage systems and create a more reliable and resilient power supply in a region heavily powered by renewable energy.
The project also will help accelerate the state’s aggressive target to install 6,000 megawatts of energy storage by 2030.
“Deploying energy storage technologies make our power supply more reliable and resilient, further enabling New York to build a robust clean energy grid,” Gov. Hochul said in the release. “The completion of the Northern New York Energy Storage project marks an important step to reaching New York’s energy storage and climate goals.”
The project is the NYPA’s first utility-scale battery project and the first one built by New York State. The facility, maintained and operated by the St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt Power Project, consists of five 53-foot walk-in enclosures, each with more than 19,500 batteries grouped in modules and stacked in racks, the release said. Each container can disperse 4 megawatts of power, enough to power roughly 3,000 homes.
The Northern New York Energy Storage Project is located in a region that generates more than 80 percent of its electricity supply from renewable resources, including the Roosevelt Power Project, which generates more than 800 mega-watts of hydropower, and more than 650 megawatts of wind generation, according to the release.
The energy storage facility balances power demand by capturing any excess generation, storing it, and discharging it into the grid during times of peak demand, typically on hot summer days or cold winter nights, the release said. The energy storage system will supply the New York wholesale energy and ancillary service markets and will contribute to more economical and reliable electric power in New York.
According to the NYPA, due to the intermittent nature of wind generation, the excess energy needs to be captured when the wind is blowing so it can be dispersed when there is no generation. Having the capability to store renewable energy for delivery during times of high demand will help eliminate the transmission constraints that often prevent the energy from being distributed throughout the statewide grid.
The system also includes inverters, transformers, a control house, and back-up generator, all connected to the Willis substation, located north of the project, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.