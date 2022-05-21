MASSENA — The founder and CEO of Ethical Esports Ltd. in the St. Lawrence Centre mall has a vision for the artificial turf field at the mall — convert it into an esports stadium.
“As of right now, I think it’s kind of in the idea phase,” Bryan Thompson said.
The Shapiro Group, a Montreal firm, purchased the mall from the Carlyle Development Group in January 2017 and, in August 2018, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new sports complex.
The state-of-the-art field complex with artificial turf that can be used year-round replaced a year-round ice rink. It has a 1,300-person capacity, and the turf is used for a variety of activities, including soccer, lacrosse, Frisbee, volleyball, putting and chipping.
But, that could change if the SUNY Canton student is successful in his endeavor to convert it to an esports stadium. He said the turf field could potentially be moved to another location in the mall.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, esports tournaments were held in person. At the beginning of the pandemic, those were largely held online. Now, they can begin to move back to in-person competition, which could take place in Massena.
“I kind of want to repurpose that into a stadium eventually because that could mean our town and our mall have a great amount of revenue and stuff like that,” Mr. Thompson said. “As we’re starting to move out of COVID times, things are generally going from online back to in-person. That is a good opportunity right now because, as things start to open back up, that’s when you should be opening new things for people to come in and spark their interest, which is the whole point of starting this now because we’re kind of getting post-COVID.”
His vision is to make Massena home to competitions, which could provide a financial boost to the mall.
“What I’m hoping to do with the arena eventually is I want to make it like where we have amateur, pro teams and competitor-level teams facing every weekend for different games. What that would do is draw a lot of attention to the mall,” he said. “If we do manage to get a pro team in here, we could sell tickets for $200, $300 apiece purely to go to profit towards the mall.”
In addition to that vision, Mr. Thompson said Ethical Esports Ltd. has other goals. Among them is to bring awareness and work toward solving ethical issues in the esports/gaming industry, and to host community events to educate people on the economic benefits of esports and the future of esports.
He also wants to provide guidance for anyone seeking to enter the esports industry, and ultimately help people who are passionate about esports access training equipment.
He wants to offer collegiate esports athletes possible scholarships from his nonprofit organization and offer internships to collegiate-level students studying in esports with the opportunity to shadow his organization.
More information can be found at https://www.ethicalesports.org/.
