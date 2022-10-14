Evans Mills Raceway Park. Provided photo

EVANS MILLS — The north country will have a new holiday attraction at the Evans Mills Raceway Park this winter.

Northern Lights is a vehicle drive-through holiday light display experience that is set to open Thanksgiving weekend. It will operate through New Year’s weekend from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday.

