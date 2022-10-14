EVANS MILLS — The north country will have a new holiday attraction at the Evans Mills Raceway Park this winter.
Northern Lights is a vehicle drive-through holiday light display experience that is set to open Thanksgiving weekend. It will operate through New Year’s weekend from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday.
The new lights display is made possible by community partners and Brandano Displays Inc., which also set up Wegman’s Lights on the Lake in Liverpool, Onondaga County. The raceway is also seeking sponsorship from local businesses that want to help grow the display each year and contribute to the experience.
“Becoming a sponsor will help us keep the show fresh each year and serve as a way for businesses to say thank you to all their supporters through the last year,” said Nick Czerow, general manager of the raceway.
Lee and Peggy Gill, owners of the Evans Mills Raceway Park, said they have had this idea to provide a holiday light display at the raceway since they bought it in 2019. They wanted to create a “friendly, clean, safe and enjoyable destination for families to gather and create new memories,” Ms. Gill said. “We feel deeply that this is the type of wholesome family event our north county community needs and deserves,” she added.
Their hope for Northern Lights is that it becomes an annual event that north country residents and Canadian visitors can enjoy and anticipate each year. “We are glad that we can give back to the community, service members and their families,” Mr. Gill said.
To follow the progress of Northern Lights, go to www.evansmillsracewaypark.com, or on Facebook at the Northern Lights at Evans Mills Raceway Park page.
Businesses and nonprofits interested in becoming partners or that want information on bus rates and group tickets can contact Mr. Czerow at emrpgm@yahoo.com or call 315-591-2771.
