Everyone wants to work at UPS after Teamsters score $170,000 driver pay

A UPS delivery truck in San Francisco on July 25. United Parcel Service Inc. reached a tentative agreement to renew a five-year labor contract with the Teamsters ahead of the July 31 deadline, giving relief to stressed shippers and removing a share-price overhang for investors concerned about a costly strike. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

United Parcel Service has become a hot employer since its union last month secured $30 billion in new money over a five-year contract.

Online jobs board Indeed saw a more than 50% increase in searches with “UPS” or “United Parcel Service” in the job title the week after the deal announcement, according to data shared with Bloomberg News. The trend doesn’t appear to be industry-wide, as searches for “delivery driver” didn’t see similar spikes. “UPS driver jobs near me” has also been a top trending search on Google in the two weeks since the deal was reached.

