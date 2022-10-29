Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. amassed more than $30 billion in combined net income as politicians blast Big Oil for raking in massive profits at a time when consumers are struggling with soaring inflation and energy shortages worldwide.

Exxon posted the highest profit in its 152-year history, while Chevron announced its second-best quarterly result as natural gas demand and prices surged. Those earnings follow strong results posted by European peers Shell Plc and TotalEnergies SE earlier this week.

Tribune Wire

