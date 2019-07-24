Facebook fined $5 billion

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Federal Trade Commission has fined Facebook $5 billion in a settlement that both the agency and the company promise will result in real change in how the social networking giant operates and handles user information.
The FTC on July 24 confirmed numerous reports that it had approved an “unprecedented” settlement that includes the largest privacy fine ever after a yearlong investigation into whether the company had violated terms of a previous privacy settlement.
In a news conference, the FTC accused the company of repeated violations of its 2011 settlement. But FTC Chairman Joe Simons said “litigation would’ve taken years ... this provides immediate and important protection for consumers.”
Among key parts of the new, 20-year deal: the Silicon Valley company must create a board-level privacy committee, appoint privacy compliance officers who cannot be removed by Facebook’s chief executive, and provide to the FTC quarterly and yearly certifications of compliance with the terms of the settlement.
“We are extremely proud of the landmark penalty and conduct relief announced today,” the FTC said in a statement. “The size of the $5 billion penalty, as well as the percentage of profits it represents, will provide significant deterrence not just to Facebook, but to every other company that collects or uses consumer data.”
In addition, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post July 24 about the settlement, Facebook will have to keep privacy in mind when designing or modifying its offerings.
“When we ship a new feature that uses data, or modify an existing feature to use data in new ways, we’ll have to document any risks and the steps we’re taking to mitigate them,” Zuckerberg said, adding that it will take more time and people to comply with that requirement.
The two Democrats on the commission voted against the deal, which was approved 3-2 along party lines.
“I recognize the settlement’s historic nature,” Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter said in her dissenting statement. “But I do not share my colleagues’ confidence that the order or the monetary penalty will effectively deter Facebook from engaging in future law violations, and thus I fear it leaves the American public vulnerable.” Slaughter, who noted that $5 billion is the equivalent of what Facebook earns in a month, said she had wanted to recommend litigation against the company and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
The FTC accused Facebook of violating its previous settlement by deceiving users about information it was sharing with third-party developers, and failing to adequately screen developers and their apps. Slaughter essentially said Facebook’s failure to comply allowed “Cambridge Analytica’s expropriation of data and manipulation of voters.”
The political data consulting firm, which was used by the campaigns of Donald Trump and others, accessed the information of up to 87 million Facebook users without their consent.
The Facebook settlement also covers its businesses WhatsApp and Instagram, and requires the company to kick out developers and apps that don’t comply with privacy policies.
In addition, the FTC accused Facebook of deceiving users about its use of facial recognition. Going forward, Facebook must get consent for its use of the technology. The FTC also accused Facebook of using phone numbers it obtained for two-factor authentication for advertising purposes, which the company is now prohibited from doing.
An independent assessor must provide the FTC with a privacy evaluation of Facebook every two years and “can’t just take management’s word for what’s happening,” according to the commission.
