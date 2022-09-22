Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has been ordered to pay nearly $175 million for violating patents held by the maker of a push-to-talk app founded by a former Green Beret. Dreamstime/TNS

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram was ordered to pay nearly $175 million for violating patents held by the maker of a push-to-talk app founded by a former Green Beret who had sought to solve battlefield communications problems he encountered in Afghanistan.

A federal jury in Austin, Texas, deliberated for a day before finding that Meta Platforms Inc. infringed two patents held by Voxer Inc., and awarded Voxer $174.5 million in damages, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.