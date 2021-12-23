WATERTOWN — Local developer P.J. Simao got final approval to convert two conventional billboards on Factory Square to digital signs.
The City Council on Monday night unanimously approved the two electronic billboards, owned by Mr. Simao’s company, Onondaga Development LLC.
Council members agreed to amend a Planned Development District, or PDD, to allow the two-sided digital billboard. In 1999, the city allowed Mr. Simao to erect an 11-by-50-foot billboard at that location.
The current billboard sits in an empty grass field adjacent to the city’s Factory Square Park along the Black River.
In recent years, electronic billboards have been springing up all over the country, including several along Interstate 81.
Local real estate developer Jake Johnson had wanted to turn two billboards on top of a building he owns at 104 Court St. into electronic billboards, but the state Department of Transportation ruled against them because they would violate the federal Highway Beautification Act of 1965.
Since then, state Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, has been working on getting the state to change its mind and allow Mr. Johnson’s two digital billboards.
The City Council also endorsed Mr. Johnson’s plans for his two billboards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.