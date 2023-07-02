SANDY CREEK — There’s something about a good old-fashioned county fair that creates a stir in small-town USA and lifts the spirits of both young and old.
“I am pleased to see all the people here this year,” Kathy MacPherson, Oswego County Fair treasurer, said. “We do this for the kids and the community. We are proud to continue to showcase agriculture in Oswego County. The kids enjoy showing their animals and talents.”
This is the 164th year for the annual event, and despite a rocky start during planning, the event grew legs and has received positive feedback from participants and vendors.
“We shortened the fair this year. Planning started slowly, and we were unsure if we would have a fair,” Ms. MacPherson said. “Our plans started small with the animal events for the kids. Then vendors started calling and wanted to participate. Finally, about two weeks before the fair started, we had a ride company agree to come for the three days. That has been a Godsend. Our shortened event has gone quite well.”
There were rides, performers, demonstrations, truck and tractor pulls, a cornhole tournament, games, and many animals on display.
Under a pavilion, Patrick Courtwright of CW Dairy in Mexico explained how to show a Red Holstein spring yearling to Violet Steere of Hastings.
“It’s important for the community to see the dairy cattle and how we raise and handle them,” Mr. Coutrwright said.
It would only be an old-time county fair with favorites like fried dough, cotton candy, lemonade, slushies, and spicy ghost pepper chocolate chip cookies.
“We have vegan cookies, gluten-free cookies, crinkle-cut cookie fries, and different treats,” said 16-year-old Timothy Scanlon, owner of Cubbie Beara Treats of Elmira.
The young entrepreneur has his sights set on saving for culinary school, and though he intends to hit every fair and farmer’s market he can this summer, coming to Oswego County was a happy “snacksident.”
“I thought we signed up for an event in Owego, closer to home, but we are happy to be here; it’s a great crowd,” he said.
Though the fair ends Sunday, planning is underway for a fall festival on the grounds.
