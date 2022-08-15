Fantom retires with 30 years

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presents Billy Fantom with a certificate of appreciation for his 30 years of service. Fantom is retiring from his position as a corrections officer with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. Pictured from left are: Legislators Frank Bombardo, District 7; Herbert Yerdon, District 2; Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Richard Kline, District 12; Fantom; Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton; Laurie Mangano, District 17; Committee Vice Chairman Nathan Emmons, District 15; Committee Chairman Marc Greco, District 24; and Frank Castiglia Jr., District 25.
