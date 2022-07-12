SACKETS HARBOR — Lucille E. and Andrew M. Fargo, the duo behind Fargo’s Family Market in Henderson and Fargo’s Midtown Market in Adams, have been hard at work on their third location: Fargo’s Village Market in Sackets.
The store had been on track to open in January, but life got in the way and the store at 111 Barracks Drive experienced construction delays.
The new store is about 95% complete, Mr. Fargo said. The main issue preventing opening is a lack of staff — until a team is assembled, an opening date won’t be set.
“Staffing is a big thing everywhere,” Mrs. Fargo said. “We still need people in Henderson. We have a little deli in Adams and we just opened that back up because we had to close it because we didn’t have enough staff. They just opened Thursday, but it’s only open for lunch because we don’t have the people for dinner.”
Mr. and Mrs. Fargo opened their first market in 2017, with no prior experience relevant for running a grocery store, and figured things out from there. Mr. Fargo worked on Fort Drum for years and then at Car-Freshner in the years before becoming a market owner, and Mrs. Fargo worked at the Disabled Persons Action Organization for 13 years.
The village’s only grocery store closed its Barracks Drive doors in February 2019 and was vacant for three years.
“Community members are very excited,” Mr. Fargo said. “In Henderson we get it 10 times a day people ask, ‘When are you opening in Sackets?’ It’s the same spiel over and over: We need employees, need this, need that.”
Mrs. Fargo said it’s exciting and almost surreal for their markets to have become so popular in surrounding communities that people can’t wait until the Sackets location opens.
Stainless steel appliances were installed; the old registers were replaced with modern fixtures; shelving units were shortened so customers can see across the store; a horseshoe counter was set up for checkout; coolers were moved around to use the space to its fullest potential; and cosmetic work has been completed, including staining the wooden door frames. The Fargos said their brother-in-law, Jim Wadsworth, deserves all the credit for getting the store this far in the renovation.
Just like in Henderson, the market in Sackets will feature fresh meats and produce. Unlike at the original location, the new owners think they have more room to experiment with the Sackets market and try more specialty offerings. Hours will most likely be the same as in Henderson, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., but may be cut down at first. Mr. Fargo said they’ve found that starting off slower and expanding hours later on is helpful for their sanity.
The store also features new lighting and a new register system. They are ready to stock the shelves and coolers as soon as they can give their grocer and vendors the go-ahead. Before that can happen, though, employees are needed to help get things off the ground.
Those interested in working at the Sackets store or another Fargo’s market can send the Fargos a message on Facebook, or stop in to the Henderson or Adams location for an application. Hiring for all positions, Mrs. Fargo said applicants for full-time positions must be 18 or older, but the store would take 16- or 17-year-olds for part-time roles depending on the person. Previous deli experience is a plus, but the Fargos are ready to train new recruits.
“Sackets is doing well for applications,” Mr. Fargo said. “Henderson, we’re still waiting for applications there. A lot is dependent on that because that kind of has to take care of itself. Our lives will be devoted here for a little while.”
He said the Sackets store will need anywhere from 10 to 14 employees to start off. Two staff are confirmed so far.
Mrs. Fargo said they’re also working on wrapping up their licenses, including to sell alcohol.
Not much more work needs to be done inside, Mr. Fargo said.
“We’re leaving it kind of open so we can figure it out as we go,” Mrs. Fargo said. “That’s been our approach in the past and the same thing goes for here.”
For an application, visit www.facebook.com/fargosfamilymarket.
