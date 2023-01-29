FDA seeks end of regulatory wild west for CBD

Various CBD products on store shelves. Jonathan Weiss/Dreamstime/TNS

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced that CBD products, increasingly popular but largely unregulated, will soon join the ranks of other more mainstream, regulated products.

But rather than regulate the product as a dietary supplement or food, the agency announced it will work with Congress to create a new regulatory pathway for CBD products.

