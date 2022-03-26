MASSENA — Filmmakers who want to use Massena as a backdrop will soon have a guide that will provide details about businesses and services available to them in the community.
Elijah O. Winfrey, coordinator of Film Massena, a group that is trying to bring filmmaking and filmmaking opportunities to the area, said the guide will be designed for distribution to mid and major production companies when they come to town. He said it will augment information that’s available on the Explore Massena website and app.
“I’m trying to use this as a complementary piece, not trying to reinvent the wheel. This is not meant to be just a listing of all the businesses in Massena,” Mr. Winfrey said. “This particular guide will be tailored to the services and businesses that offer services that these companies need during productions. My goal is to be able to offer this Filming in Massena guide along with the link to the Explore Massena website.”
“There’s a misperception out there that when these big major productions come to town they bring everything they need to film their movies,” he added. “The thing is, these major production companies are not like people like me. These are Disney, the big ones. They actually have tax incentives based on how much money they spend locally when they’re in a town filming. That’s why I’m trying to get this together, because obviously they could just drive around and see if there’s any services they need, or we can hand them a book with everything in it.”
Mr. Winfrey said he wants the guide to cover as many services as possible that would be of use to film companies, such as catering.
“What restaurants offer catering in this area? How far in advance do they need to know about a catering order? How many can they serve?” he said.
He’s also on the lookout for other services such as food trucks and transportation options, including cab companies, private drivers or limousine drivers.
“I don’t know how many of those we have in the area, but you never know until you ask,” Mr. Winfrey said.
Airport information is also essential, as are lodging availabilities like hotels, motels and inns that offer blocks of rooms.
“That would be kind of a big thing, he said.
Other services he’s looking for include laundry facilities, seamstresses, tailors, stores with building materials, personal trainers and photography studios, “different things that they would need during their production.”
“We want to try to get all that together in one nice packet for them,” he said. “There’s no charge to submit your business.”
Submissions can be sent to filmmassena@gmail.com with the business information and a logo.
“The reason we’re doing this is because things are starting to heat up in this area when it comes to filming,” Mr. Winfrey said.
For instance, he said, Showtime filmed some of the Dannemora prison escape movie in Malone, HBO did a documentary on the Garrett Phillips murder in Potsdam, a film in Alexandria Bay was done by a New Zealand crew, and there’s a Netflix documentary in the works about Frederick J. “Hank” Robar Sr.’s toilet gardens in Potsdam. A Syracuse film company also visited Watertown to use one of the city’s vacant buildings for a horror film.
“There was also a movie that was using Massena as its backdrop, but it wasn’t filmed here. It was filmed in Oswego because it was just prior to the film permits (in Massena) coming out. They didn’t know what the requirements were for filming in Massena. They had no idea who to even contact about filming in Massena, so they used Massena as the focal point in their film. Now that we have the film permits, they said they’ll keep us in mind for future productions,” Mr. Winfrey said.
“That’s just in our area as far as things that have been happening. If people really want to look into this, they can look at all the productions that are starting in Albany and all the productions that are starting in Cornwall and everywhere between those two locations. We’re starting to get a lot more action up here, and I want to make sure that Massena is ready for that,” he said. “I encounter people who are either very supportive or people who say, ‘Yeah, but films don’t come up here.’ My point is, they do and they are and we need to be ready for this opportunity.”
