LOWVILLE — This year, it’s by the books. For the first time in its 17 year history, the popular Snirt Run has clear agreements and guidelines with the county and towns under event permits and mutual agreements.
The new “system” evolved as a result of road damage in the towns of Martinsburg, Montague and West Turin during the 2019 and the debates about responsibility and liability that ensued, making clear the need for better communication.
The effectiveness of the system will get its first test on April 9, but the steps it requires are systematically being taken by event sponsor the Barnes Corners Sno-Pals and the municipalities that host the thousands of all terrain vehicle fans that converge on Lewis County for the super-gathering.
The Snirt Run is a seasonal road rally that has riders thunder down a mapped route which can be, at that time of the year, a mixture snow and dirt often giving way to mud baths.
County legislators will vote in their March meeting this evening to give final approval to the Sno-Pals’ event permit application which will ensure county roads that are part of the route are open for the occasion.
Those roads include:
- Seven By Nine Road from state Route 177 to the county line;
- Cronk Road from Whitesville Road to the Town of Pinckney’s Cronk Road;
- Whitesville Road from Route 177 to the Jefferson County Line;
- Barnes Corners Road from Whitesville Road to Corey Road;
- Sears Pond Road from Gardner Road to Liberty Road;
- Liberty Road from Factory Road to Sears Pond Road;
- West Road from Gardner Road to Flat Rock Road;
- Mackay Road from the Town of Turin’s Mackay Road to Highmarket Road;
- Highmarket Road from county Mackay Road to Byrons Corners Road;
- West Road from State Route 26 to Gomer Hill Road;
- West Main Street in Turin;
- East Main Street in Turin;
- East Road from East Main Street to Turin Road;
Also for the first time, the decision to include one road — West Road from Flat Rock Road to Keener Hill Road — and the ultimate route the Run will take will be reserved until closer to the event to take into account how much snow is left and which route will cause the least amount of damage.
Director of Recreation, Forestry & Parks, Jackie Mahoney will make the ultimate decision on the inclusion of that stretch of road in the rally with recommendations from the county Highway Superintendent Timothy Hunt while towns will also be consulted on the state of their roads which are not included in this list.
The impact of the run in consideration of weather conditions on more vulnerable areas along the route including ditches, streams and wetlands will also be taken into consideration although the county determined that an Environmental Quality Review commonly referred to as a SEQR, is not required according to the resolution expected to be passed by the county board. The review is the state’s process to predict and estimate negative, long term environmental impact.
Other steps the snowmobile club is taking to ensure riders remain respectful and stay on the Snirt Run roads instead of going off-road, onto private land or on road shoulders, as has happened in the past, include placing signs, barriers and volunteers in strategic locations along the route along with law enforcement support.
Snirt participants will be required to sign a consent form agreeing to stay on the designated roads and that violators may be subject may be subject to criminal prosecution and be held responsible for any damages they may cause by going off the Snirt Run route.
According to the terms of the event permit, the Snirt Run will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. but according to the official 2022 Snirt Run web page, Sno-Pals are requiring everyone to be off the roads by 6 p.m.
Riders drawing cards at the 19 participating businesses and groomer barns along the route to take part in the “poker” part of the Run are expected to draw their last cards at 5 p.m.
The Snirt Run is the Sno-Pals’ largest fundraiser and the event has been attended by ATV fans from all over the state, the eastern seaboard, the mid-west and neighboring states.
There is a $25 registration fee.
Known for its positive financial impact on Lewis County and beyond, supporting local businesses in the quiet time after snowmobile season has ended and usually marks the kick-off of ATV season for the county trail system. The event fills hotels and other accommodation as far south as Rome and Utica and as far north as Watertown, some of which are fully booked for next year’s event as soon as people check out from the current year’s run.
For more information about the 2022 Snirt Run go to www.sno-pals.com/2022snirt.
The Lewis County board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the legislative board room on the second floor of the County Court House, 7660 N. State St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.