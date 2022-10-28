Java’s Veterinary Center destroyed by fire

A rekindle at about noon Friday had Louisville and Massena firefighters returning to the scene of a fire that destroyed Java’s Veterinary Center on Route 56. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Several departments were called in early Friday morning, then again early Friday afternoon to fight a total-loss fire at Java’s Veterinary Center, 10035 Route 56.

The fire was initially reported at 3:04 a.m., and then rekindled around noon. It rekindled a second time mid-afternoon. Route 56 was closed to traffic in both directions near the blaze.

