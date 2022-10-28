MASSENA — Several departments were called in early Friday morning, then again early Friday afternoon to fight a total-loss fire at Java’s Veterinary Center, 10035 Route 56.
The fire was initially reported at 3:04 a.m., and then rekindled around noon. It rekindled a second time mid-afternoon. Route 56 was closed to traffic in both directions near the blaze.
Fire officials say they found the back wall of the building fully involved before the blaze spread into the basement.
No injuries were reported. The center offers boarding services for animals, and a least two dogs died in the blaze.
Fire departments form Louisville, Massena, Akwesasne, Potsdam, Madrid, West Stockholm, Norfolk, Brasher-Winthrop and Waddington were dispatched for the initial call. When the fire rekindled around noon, among the departments toned out to provide manpower and tankers were Louisville, Massena, Norfolk, Brasher-Winthrop, Madrid and Waddington. The Massena Volunteer Fire Department also responded with an aerial truck.
Dr. Wilfredo Perez had previously operated for about 10 years out of the former Linder Veterinary Clinic on Route 37B, and moved to his newly built center in January 2011 to provide more working space.
The Canton Animal Clinic posted on Facebook that they would try to accommodate some of Dr. Perez’s patients.
“We extend our thoughts and prayers to the Java Veterinary team and community during this tragic time. We will accommodate emergent patients to the best of our ability. Please be patient with us as we try to help as many families as we can,” they said.
