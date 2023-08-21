Firm tackles Rails to Trails master plan

LOWVILLE — A firm specializing in Rails to Trail project planning, design and funding presented an overview of its vision for creating the “master plan” for the Lewis County project during the General Services Committee meeting last week.
Kristie L. DiCocco, senior engineering associate for Alta Planning + Design, a national company with an office in Saratoga, spoke with passion about this type of project and the firm’s dedication to bringing them to fruition.
“This is basically what we do — focus on pedestrian and cyclist trails and greenways. It’s a huge component of our business and it’s something we all feel personally connected to,” she said, adding, “We are very a mission driven company.”
DiCocco said “effective communication” across the board — between Alta and its partners, the county and Alta and the entire process with the community — along with informed data processing so decisions are based on accurate information and “active listening and problem solving” are the three keys to designing the master plan — which will be the blueprint for the project in both the short and long term.
Throughout her presentation, she emphasized public engagement, some of the tools and events her team may use and why it is so crucial.
“Public engagement is a huge component it will be a critical piece so that whatever comes out of the Rails to Trails master plan really reflects what the community’s needs and desires are and it mitigates any concerns there are and it also capitalizes on the opportunities that may not be apparent right now but as we get through the process, they might reveal themselves,” said DiCocco.
She said attending town meetings — “no offense to the county, but... the towns have their own opinions or ideas of what’s important to them and it may or may not be in line with the county” — will be among the outreach efforts.
Another crucial aspect of the process will be evaluating the 15 bridges and culverts and 24 intersections and 22 structures they were able to pinpoint through a desk top review using aerial imagery, noting she and her team would walk or ride — by bicycle or ATV — the entire railway to get the detail they need.
Ensuring the structural integrity of all of the water crossings is crucial not just for foot, bicycle or even ATV in some sections, but also for emergency vehicles and access in and out which are considerably heavier and larger, she said, and that ensuring safety for trail users will also be considered for every stretch of the trail.
Alta emerged as the best choice after the companies that responded to the county’s request for proposals were all reviewed, although their’s was not the lowest bid — it was the highest.
According to county Purchasing Director Brian T. Hanno and others involved in the bidding process, Alta’s proposal was the most comprehensive and they were the only company of the four finalists with experience working on rails to trails projects, including fundraising, which made their $579,560 bid the best choice. A total of eight bids were submitted.
“It’s (the master plan is) the foundation of the project so it’s really important,” said Hanno.
Under state regulations, Hanno said winning bids do not have to be the lowest but they have to offer the “best value,” which the county believes is the case with Alta.
“This company is actually doing this nationally. They were really way ahead with respect to actual experience converting rails to trails. We felt that they would have the best chance of being successful with grants both state and nationally because they have been in the past — I think they have like $800 (million) or $900 million of successful grants — so we felt they would be the most likely to be able to obtain the most money for us to move this thing forward,” said county board Chairman Lawrence L. Dolhof, who participated in interviews of the top bidders. “Just their experience was really quite inspiring.”
DiCocco made clear in her presentation that the company’s grant writing services were not included in their bid because it was not an element in the county’s proposal request although many elements of the master plan design as she described them are focused on positioning the project for success in obtaining myriad grants that are available for rails to trails on state and federal levels.
“Project phasing is important for the money. If it’s not right the project won’t be appropriately sized for grant opportunities,” she said, among other key project elements that must be emphasized in the master plan.
The county can contract for additional services Alta offers later including grant writing.
“There’s a lot of funding opportunities out there,” said DiCocco. “Never have there been this many opportunities for active transportation before and green infrastructure... but you need to show movement and you need to show something that is buildable and implementable and that’s where the rail trail master plan comes in. We’re not building anything with the rail trail master plan you’re just setting the framework for what that could look like in the future (so the county can go after funding.)”
County legislators will vote on whether to approve Alta as the firm in charge of the master plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.