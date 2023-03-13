Firms look to cut benefits for working parents as recession looms

(Sara Diggins/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)

About half of U.S. companies plan to cut employee benefits this year to prepare for a potential recession, according to a recent survey.

Adoption and fertility-assistance programs were the perks companies said they were most likely to eliminate, while parental leave and child-care benefits were also on the chopping block, domestic-services website Care.com said in a report Thursday. In December the site asked leaders from 500 companies in the U.S. about their plans for the year and almost all said they expected to adjust employee benefits in some way.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.