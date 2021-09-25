WATERTOWN — Not even the president of the Downtown Business Association has seen the first mural that will be going up along a graffiti-filled retaining wall in the city’s Veterans’ Memorial Riverwalk.
Finally, the first painting will be unveiled along a section of the Riverwalk’s 20-foot-tall retaining wall during an inaugural arts festival on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Over the summer, more than 100 people completed the paint-by-numbers mural depicting some important inventions originating in Watertown.
This past week, the mural — consisting of six separate panels — was displayed in a storefront window in the Marcy Building on State Street. But the panels have not been put together yet as a final product, DBA President Joseph A. Wessner said.
“It’s going to be very exciting to finally get them together and get it up,” Mr. Wessner said.
The paint-by-number, called “The Inventions of Watertown, was designed by Liza L.L. Paige, an art professor, museum educator and muralist from Potsdam. The piece was painted by the public at farmers markets and festivals over the summer.
The Lori Gervera Team real estate office, a local affiliate of the international Keller Williams real estate franchise. is sponsoring the first mural.
The hanging of the mural will be celebrated with an arts festival in Riverwalk Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2. The festival will include music, dance and art that will be up for sale during the event.
While the DBA initiated the public art project, it’s been a group of business owners, artists and community activists who have been working on turning the wall into artwork.
The Downtown Art Committee is also working with the city on the project.
As he envisions the mural project, Mr. Wessner described it as creating an outdoor art gallery. He hopes the murals will create an arts renaissance in the city and north country.
The theme of the murals will take on the city’s past, present and future and celebrate the goals of Watertown, he said. Plans call for at least three more murals, depending on the success of a fundraising campaign that just began.
On Thursday, the first piece will be headed to the Davidson Auto Group, where a clear-coat will be applied to the six panels to protect them from weather, Mr. Wessner said.
When the project is completed, the murals will start on the east side of the Riverwalk, at the end of Newell Street, and cover the 492 feet of wall that’s within the park itself. The art will be painted on 4-by-8-foot aluminium panels mounted to the wall.
The other pieces will be created by professional artists, community nonprofit organizations and students from galleries, local schools and colleges.
The retaining wall will feature artwork that will change over time with new pieces. Murals will be auctioned to raise money for new art, a process designed to draw people to the park to see what’s new on the wall.
The second piece will be completed by art students from SUNY Potsdam. Organizers hope to raise $204,000 in donations. So far, they’ve collected $8,500, Mr. Wessner said.
In 1986, the city was awarded a 50% matching grant through the state Environmental Quality Bond Act for a $411,000 project to establish the park, which has a view of the 30-foot cascade below. It was completed in 1993.
But the park has gone through rough times for more than a decade. The park benches are in need of repair, and a section of fencing overlooking the river bank is missing. In recent years, few people visit the park.
