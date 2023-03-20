CROGHAN — Elected officials, company spokespeople, library team members, local residents and a bevy of happy children gathered at the Croghan Free Library on Monday for the official launch of a first-of-its-kind collaboration between a county and a communications company to create a network of public Wi-Fi hotspots.

Towns are hosting the 27 Wi-Fi hotspots created through a $370,000 program with Spectrum.

Lewis County Planning Director Casandra K. Buell listens while a Spectrum representative acknowledges her work on the first-of-its-kind collaboration between the county and the company to provide free public Wi-Fi hotspots in 27 locations at the program’s official launch on Monday at the Croghan Free Library. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Spectrum donated 10 Chromebook computers to the Croghan Free Library at the launch ceremony of Lewis County’s free Wi-Fi hotspot program on Monday. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Lewis County elected officials, Spectrum spokespeople, Croghan Free Library team members, local residents and a bevy of happy children gathered at the library, 9794 Route 812, on Monday for the official launch of a first-of-its-kind program providing 27 free public Wi-Fi hotspots. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
