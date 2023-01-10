DIANA — Ceremonies officially launched high-speed wireless service availability in Port Leyden and the town of Diana on Tuesday.
The events were held primarily to bring attention to the new connectivity opportunity for local residents.
Service provider Hudson Valley Wireless’s broadband service is expected to be available to almost 600 households that have not previously had that opportunity in those two communities.
“We’re really excited to launch the newest broadband supplier in Lewis County and we really want to make sure that households — especially households eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program — sign-up because ... it will essentially be a no-cost solution for them,” said Casandra Buell, Lewis County planning director.
About 200 low-income households in the two areas combined will be able to get free installation and equipment for the service by qualifying through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. Qualification for that program makes households also eligible for the Microsoft Affordable Computer Initiative makes wireless and desk top devices available at low prices starting at $11.
Funded by a $747,790 state Homes and Community Renewal Community Development Block Grant and using county-owned towers to keep the project costs down, Mrs. Buell said participation in those programs was possible because project construction came in under budget.
Several officials participated in the ceremonies, including Legislators Philip C. Hathway, Joshua Leviker and Ian Gilbert, board chair Lawrence Dolhof, County Manager Ryan M. Piche, representatives from the Development Authority of the North Country, representatives of Hudson Valley and local municipal leaders.
The service is one part of the county’s multi-tiered $3 million broadband expansion program additionally funded by county investment and American Rescue Act funds.
Mrs. Buell said the free wireless high speed broadband hot spots will be made available at dozens of locations throughout the county by the end of February in the next stage of the broadband program.
Residents in Diana and Port Leyden can check if they qualify for free installation by going to www.affordableconnectivity.gov.
